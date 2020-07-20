Kenya: Moneybags Buzeki Gifts AFC Leopards Sh500,000

16 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui and Cecil Odongo

Businessman and politician Zedekiah Kiprop Bundotich alias Buzeki has gifted Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards Sh500,000.

The Uasin Gishu Gubernatorial aspirant in 2017 met and held lengthy discussions with club officials led by Chairman Dan Shikanda as they explored the possibility of working together in the near future.

Buzeki also revealed he has been supporting the club for a long time.

"I remember when I was young, without the TV, I knew the Leopards players by name by just following the matches on the radio. AFC Leopards has always been my team," he said,

"We have to stop talking and walk the talk. The club can share the kind of engagement how they would like to have with us and we can work out a mutually beneficial partnership."

Shikanda called on more partners to support the club as it seeks to regain its footing as a great club in the region.

"We need more partners on board. We are delighted to have you with us here at the club during these challenging and we look forward to creating a long-lasting working partnership with you. We need all our fans back in the stadium," he said.

The Big Cats recently inked Sh40 million sponsorship deal with BetSafe and are seeking more sponsors to cater to their huge financial needs.

Buzeki is a businessman, philanthropist, and politician.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

