Liberia: USAID Hand Over Shipment of Essential Medicines to Government

press release

Monrovia — The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) today formally handed over to the Government of Liberia a US$1.7 million shipment of essential medicines. USAID provided the shipment at the request of the Ministry of Health to help address a shortage of critically needed medicines and health commodities in Liberia.

Formally handing over the medicines to Health Minister, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, the United States Chargé d'Affaires, Alyson Grunder, said the U.S. Government is committed to helping Liberia create a "well-functioning health delivery system that provides all Liberians access to quality health services, including safe, effective, and affordable medicines."

Minister Jallah thanked the Government and People of the United States for their assistance to the Liberian health sector and said her Ministry will ensure that the medicines are used for their intended purpose.

The medicines presented by Chargé d'Affaires Grunder are in addition to other much needed medical commodities the United States has provided the people of Liberia for several years now. USAID currently procures all of the malaria rapid diagnostics tests for the public sector, and a significant percentage of all malaria treatments for adults and children, as well as half of all family planning commodities used in government owned or operated health facilities.

USAID has also worked with its Liberian partners and other donors to help ensure the proper storage and management of health commodities and supplies for the people of Liberia. In 2019, the Central Medical Store (CMS) facility was constructed in Caldwell with support totaling USD$6.2 million from USAID, the Global Fund, GAVI, and the Government of Liberia.

USAID has also helped the Government of Liberia put in place a medical store management and logistic system to ensure both the flow to, and reliability of supply from the CMS to health facilities across Liberia, including thirteen county depots, 36 hospitals, and all public health facilities in Margibi and Montserrado Counties.

Chargé d'Affaires Grunder thanked USAID's "Liberian partners for the hard work that has made these gains possible," and noted that "these successes are indeed proof of the strong results we can achieve as one team working together in service to the People of Liberia."