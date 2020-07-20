Africa: Liberian Appointed to Advisory Board of Influential Pan Africanist Organization

Monrovia — Mr. Sheik Al-Moustapha Kouyateh, CEO of the FARAFINA INVESTMENT GROUP, INC., has been appointed to serve as one of the directors on the Advisory Board of one of Africa's greatest right advocates and anti-corruption practitioners, Mr. Patrick Lock Otieno Lumumba (widely known as PLO Lumumba).

As a member of PLO's team, Mr. Kouyateh, who is a former Senatorial aspirant of Montserrado County, is charged with providing mentorship and advice about the programs the Foundation supports.

In his appointment letter signed by Prof. Lumumba, it is stated: "Specific goals for the next three years are to develop Community Resource Centers, support Agriculture and healthcare while mentoring youth engaged in community development projects. The projects will ensure youth employment and improvement in the lives of the rural communities across the African continent."

The Advisory Board members are expected to meet twice a year and members will be required to sign a confidentiality agreement depending on the nature of the matters at hand.

PLO Lumumba FOUNDATION is a continental advocacy and governance body that promotes community development, quality health, literacy, youth and women empowerment.

Advocate Lumumba states this about Kouyateh's appointment: "I am pleased to invite to become a member of the PLO Lumumba Foundation's Advisory Board owning to your passion for community service." It is also due to Mr. Kouyateh's shared vision regarding his spirit of service and co-generational leadership in Africa for the promotion of socio-economic development.

A communication from Nairobi, Kenya, where the Foundation is headquartered, said Mr. Kouyateh was selected also after vigorous evaluations among many African personalities in and out of the continent especially in the field of economic development, advocacy and community initiatives.

The FARAFINA INVESTMENT GROUP, INC says it welcomes the appointment of its CEO and believes that his appointment will seek the best interests of all Africans, including Liberians.

"We are with the strongest conviction that our CEO will perform to the best of his ability in the promoting the African Renascence."

About Farafina

The FARAFINA INVESTMENT GROUP, INC. is a Liberian owned business registered under the Liberian business registry and certified as cooperation with its main activities in construction and logistics service delivery. With the number of trained, qualified and well-experienced workforce, the institution has secured and maintained contracts with many outstanding International Organizations, Local NGOs, and Government Institutions. The overall mission of this company is to be a preeminent provider of high-quality, cost-effective projects on schedule by employing and supporting motivated, flexible and focused teams.