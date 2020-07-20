Nigeria: PDP Berates APC On Allegation of Destruction of Campaign Bill Boards

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed allegations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) purporting that the party (PDP) and Edo State Government destroyed billboards of the APC.

The party condemned in strong terms the destruction of the billboards stating clearly that PDP or the state government has no hands in the destruction or damage to billboards.

This is coming as Adams Oshiomhole yesterday threw himself into the state governorship campaign with stinging rebuke against the incumbent Governor and successor, Godwin Obaseki, warning him to campaign on issues and not promote violence.

Oshiomhole also tweeted that: "Keeping calm is not always an act of cowardice."

In a statement issued yesterday by the Edo State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare, it stated that they cannot be blackmailed or distracted by baseless allegations, saying the Edo people were too politically sophisticated to fall for sThe statement described the allegations as desperate attempt to change the narrative, maintaining that it was unsubstantial aimed at distracting both the party and the state government from its activities.

It advised the APC to look inwards as it was a common knowledge that the party was already divided, populated by known thugs in the many factions that exist within it.

According to the PDP, "Edo people have not forgotten how they resorted to bombing each other's residences as they battled for their gubernatorial ticket. Edo people have not forgotten the treachery, blackmail, threats and counter threats employed to arrive at their predetermined candidate.

"We are indeed surprised that a party made up of characters that throw bombs at each other at will, shoot at their party members while they were holding meetings, exported to other states to rig elections and is lagging behind in an independent opinion poll it conducted, would contemplate that PDP or its government would pay attention to its posters or billboards without messages and want them destroyed or damaged.

"On the contrary, the quality of the messages on their billboards exposes APC as empty and having nothing to offer or motivate the Edo people.

"PDP and Edo State Government cannot be blackmailed or distracted by these baseless allegations, and besides, Edo people are too politically sophisticated to fall for this scam.

"We will concentrate on our agenda of resetting Edo State for a better and brighter tomorrow, and would not lose sleep over the ranting of a political ant which the APC has become."

Oshiomhole who entered the state last Saturday night into his native hometown of Iyamho in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, in a series of tweets, upbraided Obaseki over the reported destruction of political billboards of the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

"Destroying your opponent campaign posters is a sign of accepting defeat already even before the election. The defeat of the PDP candidate, Obaseki, in Edo State will be authenticated come September 19.

"While Pastor Ize Iyamu is busy selling his Simple Agenda, letting people to know his plans for the state, Obaseki is busy selling propaganda because he has no agenda to sell; he never had any at any time. #Correction2020 #EdoMustMoveForward."

