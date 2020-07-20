Liberia: House of Representatives Approves Investment Incentive Agreement for Crude Oil Palm Refinery Construction in Liberia

20 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — A Seven-year tax break (Investment Incentive Agreement) in favor of Fouani Brothers Corporation for the construction and operations of a crude oil palm refinery was unanimously approved by the House of Representatives on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Plenary took the decision based on a recommendation by its specialized committee headed by Rep. Richard Koon (District #11, Montserrado County).

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers, acting on the mandate of plenary on July 14, 2020 set up a specialized committee comprising representation of the 15 counties to scrutinize an Investment Incentive Act submitted by President George Weah in favor of Fouani Brothers Corporation to construct the refinery.

According to the committee, the refinery will be US$30 million investment that will add value to crude oil palm produced in Liberia by producing refined edible vegetable oils, margarine, and other processed food products, glycerin and soap noodles; all of which that are currently imported.

In addition, the refinery, as per the agreement, will process 13,000 metric tons of crude palm oil per month for the production of edible vegetable and the derivatives from such oil, adding it will be enough for export to the Mano River Union other neighboring countries and create employment.

Excerpt of the Committee's report: "The Lack of skills by the youthful population to enable it fit the job market is one of the main factors responsible for unemployment. The committee sees the Fouani Brothers Corporation Investment Incentive Agreement as an opportunity to addressing the high unemployment rate in the country."

In addition, the committee notes that within five years, the investor shall ensure the employment of at least 25 Liberian nationals in technical and other skilled or professional positions in the refinery. And not later than its 10th anniversary, the investor shall ensure the employment of not less than 50 Liberians nationals in technical and other financial, administrative and supervisory positions.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.