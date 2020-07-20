Ghana: Phase 4 of Voter Registration Exercise Begins

20 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Ntow

The Electoral Commission (EC) yesterday, started the fourth phase of the voter registration exercise in all the 16 regions, as the country prepares for the December 7, general elections.

The fourth phase, just like the second and third, would see officials of the Commission move from one centre to the other in the same constituencies where the mass compilation of new voters register was ongoing.

This follows a day rest on Saturday, July 18, for the general registration for officers at various centres, although the same day saw the continuation of the exercise at Senior High Schools (SHSs) and prisons.

Again, as the EC had noted in a press briefing last Friday, the registration at the district offices continued for the aged, nursing mothers, pregnant women, and people with disabilities.

During the last update, the Commission mentioned that, it had registered a total of 7,279,237 in 16 days, which represented 48.5 per cent of the targeted 15 million applicants for the exercise.

Of the number, the Greater Accra Region had registered the most applicants, with 1,524,600 having been enrolled in the electoral roll, followed by the Ashanti Region's 1,319,498.

In the Eastern Region, 694,541 people had been registered, whilst, the Central Region had also registered 676,484 prospective voters.

The Northern and Western regions had registered 434,601 and 440,585 applicants in the 16 days' exercise, respectively.

Similarly, 293,284 people had been registered onto the electoral roll in the Bono Region, 261,503 in Bono East and 251,134 in the Upper East Region.

Also, 194,894 applicants had been placed onto the electoral roll in Upper West, 196,819 in Western North, 148,111 in Oti and 144,961 in the Ahafo Region.

The rest were; North East, Savannah and Ahafo regions who had recorded the least number of prospective voters onto the EC's electoral roll, with, 123,715, 126,980 and 144,961, respectively.

The mass compilation of new voters register commenced on June 30 and it is expected to end on August 6, 2020.

Eligible participants are required to provide either a passport, a National Identification Authority identity card (Ghana card) as supporting document to enable one to be registered.

For qualified applicants who do not possess any of the named document, they are required to have two individuals who have any of the two documents or the new voter ID card as guarantors.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

