Ghana: EC Sacks 2 Officials for Alleged Illegal Registration in Private House

20 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — The two, Mumuni Abilla Yusuf, 26 and Mohammed YushawKongsoha, 32, were arrested in a private house in the Tamale South Constituency registering potential voters.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Kwabena Acheampong Otuo in an interview said, the two were arrested upon a police intelligence report.

The suspects Yusif, a data entry clerk and Kongsoha, registration officer at Kpanshegu registration cluster in the North East Gonja District in the Savannah region were found at Vittin in the Tamale Metropolis.

He said when a search was conducted in the room; one Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kit was recovered.

Supt Otuo further stated that at the time of the arrest of the two, 12 persons including 10 males and two females had been registered.

The crime officer indicated that the two were currently in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

He maintained that after investigation, they would be charged with the appropriate offences and put before court.

Meanwhile information received from the EC indicated that the two had been dismissed.

In a statement released on Saturday, the EC said it was working with the security agencies to prosecute the suspects.

The statement assured the general public that, it would do everything possible to ensure the registration process is transparent.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.