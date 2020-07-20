Ghana: EC Sacks 2 Officials for Alleged Illegal Registration in Private House

Tamale — The two, Mumuni Abilla Yusuf, 26 and Mohammed YushawKongsoha, 32, were arrested in a private house in the Tamale South Constituency registering potential voters.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Kwabena Acheampong Otuo in an interview said, the two were arrested upon a police intelligence report.

The suspects Yusif, a data entry clerk and Kongsoha, registration officer at Kpanshegu registration cluster in the North East Gonja District in the Savannah region were found at Vittin in the Tamale Metropolis.

He said when a search was conducted in the room; one Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kit was recovered.

Supt Otuo further stated that at the time of the arrest of the two, 12 persons including 10 males and two females had been registered.

The crime officer indicated that the two were currently in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

He maintained that after investigation, they would be charged with the appropriate offences and put before court.

Meanwhile information received from the EC indicated that the two had been dismissed.

In a statement released on Saturday, the EC said it was working with the security agencies to prosecute the suspects.

The statement assured the general public that, it would do everything possible to ensure the registration process is transparent.