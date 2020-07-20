Ghana: Women in Sports Leaders Urge Government to Invest in Sports

Leaders of women in sports groups in Ghana have a made a call to government to make funds available to motivate more women to venture into sports.

According to them, it was important women were motivated to make careers in sports which have become a huge lucrative business sector.

Making their points on The File programmed on GTV Sports+, they lamented the lip service on women as far as their participation in sports was concerned and urged government to invest in the women in sports.

Mrs. Joyce Mahama, president of the Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) commended government for the partnership of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and the sports sector that will see a whopping number of athletes across several sports discipline benefit from a monthly stipend for the next six months.

She said her organization was proposing Ampe, a traditional sport for females to be included in the disciplines for the next Africa Games to be hosted in Ghana in 2023.

Madam Elizabeth King, chairperson of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Women's Commission urged government to empower females financially to encourage them to have interest in sporting activities.

She said governments in the past have offered lip service to sports but it was important to change the trend to make sports attractive to the nation's teeming youth, especially the females.

Madam Gloria Commodore, president of Women In Sports Association (WISA), advised girls to seek for education to make them better, and push them into the hierarchy of sports administration.

Others that appeared on the show include Naa Amerley Turkson, a former boxer who is now a coach and president of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Referees Association, Rafatu Inusah, board member of the Ghana Rugby Union and Miss Trudy Manteaw, a female member of the Black Bombers, the Ghana amateur boxing team.