Ghana: Farmer Commits Suicide After Killing His Wife

20 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Takoradi — The Mile 5 cottage community in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region is in a double agony as Eric Arhin, a 28-year-old cocoa farmer, commits suicide, after allegedly killing his wife, in June.

After shooting Regina Efe Incoom, 25, over divorce issues, the Nsuaem police launched a manhunt for Arhin, but, later, a search party discovered that he had committed suicide in a nearby forest, the Ghanaian Times was told.

The police revealed on Friday, that the body had been retrieved and deposited at the municipal hospital for post mortem examination.

"Arhin committed suicide. According to the pathologist, he took poison. It was an act he planned and methodically executed it," the Nsuaem District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police Jonas Agbevam confirmed.

He added that the duplicate docket would be prepared and forwarded to the Attorney General's Office for advice and the necessary action."

In June, Supt Agbevam told the Ghanaian Times that the deceased (Regina Incoom), whose arms and hands were chopped-off died at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, saying that the body had since been deposited at the same hospital's mortuary.

He narrated that the couple, natives of Gomoa Tarkwa in the Central Region and married for about eight years, had lived in Mile 5 for five years, and had two children.

According to the Police Commander, Regina Incoom was a cocoa farmer and had been working hard for years to cater for the family while Arhin never bothered.

Regina, he explained, became unhappy with the husband's behaviour and decided to seek for divorce, so they could go their separate ways.

At about 9am on Wednesday, June 3, Regina decided to pack her personal belongings, provoking Arhin, who picked his machete while they were in their cocoa farm, inflicted multiple cuts on her and bolted from the scene.

