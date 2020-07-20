Ghana: Zoomlion Begins 2nd Phase of Nationwide Fumigation Exercise

Leading waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, yesterday began the second phase of nationwide disinfection/fumigation exercise to rid the country of filth and curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

To this end, the company commenced the exercise in the Greater Accra Region with the cleaning, disinfection/fumigation of 137 markets and lorry stations.

This follows the successful implementation of the first phase started in March this year.

In the second phase, the waste management company is taking exercise a notch higher with the inclusion of public toilets in markets and lorry stations.

The exercise is expected to be completed in 10 days in all the 16 regions.

Launching it, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Ishmael Nii Ashitey, urged the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to take interest in the exercise and ensure the successful implementation of the exercise.

He underscored the need to prioritise personal hygiene, especially for those in the Greater Accra Region which has become the epicenter of the COVID-19

Mr Ashitey advised the people to observe social distancing, wash hands with soap, wear nose masks and apply hand sanitiser.

The Regional Minister observed that the virus was good at what it does; it is contagious and destructive, noting that in addition to observing the safety protocols, people should undertake regular exercise and eat healthy meals.

Ernest Morgan Acquah, Greater Accra Regional Coordinator of Zoomlion described the first phase of the exercise as a success.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus in Ghana early this year, Zoomlion had undertaken a number of exercises geared towards prevention and curbing the spread of the disease.

Key among its numerous interventions included disinfection of public tertiary institutions, senior high schools as well as basic schools nationwide, and currently, Zoomlion is providing services to private businesses and companies at a 50 per cent discount.