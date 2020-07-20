Rwanda: Kagame Pays Tribute to U.S. Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

President Paul Kagame on Saturday, July 18 paid tribute to John Lewis, a civil rights icon and Congressman of the United States who passed away on Friday, July 17 at the age of 80.

The news of his death was announced by Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, who said that Lewis was unanimously a great hero.

"Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history: Congressman John Lewis, the Conscience of the Congress," she said in a statement, adding that: "Every day of John Lewis's life was dedicated to bringing freedom and justice to all."

Last year, Lewis announced that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and vowed to fight it with the same passion with which he had battled racial injustice.

Kagame joined many leaders across the globe to pay homage to the civil rights legend, where he noted that his actions inspired many, world-wide.

"John Lewis' actions inspired many, in the US and around the world, who have had to stand up to situations of injustices of different kinds," the President tweeted on Saturday.

John Lewis actions inspired many, in the US & around the world, who have had to stand up to situations of injustices of different kinds. May his legacy continue to inspire generations to have the courage to face injustice with #goodtrouble. My condolences to his family&loved ones

He added that: "May his legacy continue to inspire generations to have the courage to face injustice with good trouble. My condolences to his family and loved ones."

Lewis was one of the renowned civil rights leaders, where he, Martin Luther King Jr, and many others organised the historic 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the rally at which Dr King delivered his historic 'I Have a Dream' speech.

Before his death, Lewis was the last surviving speaker from the march.