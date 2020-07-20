Malawi: Police Arrest 7 Suspects in Murder of Mponela Utd Owner

19 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi Police Services (MPS) at Kanengo Station in Lilongwe havr confirmed the arrest of seven people in connection with the death of Mponela United owner and businessman Gracious Chikoma.

Chikoma is feared to have been murdered by a gang of people who kidnapped him from his home in Dowa.

He was found dead few days later afternoon his missing dumped along Kaunda road in Lilongwe.

According to Kanengo Police Stattion spokesperson Sub. Inspector Esther Mkwanda, the suspects are being remanded at Maula Prison pending trial.

Chikoma's death came amid ownership wrangle of Mponela Football Club between the deceased who claimed to be the legitimate owner against Mlatho Technologies Company who were sponsoring the club after it earned promotion into the top flight league.

The wrangle started after news erupted that Chikoma wanted to sale the team's place in second tier league to interested bidders due to financial constraints.

The team which was formally called Mponela United changed name to Mlatho Mponela immediately after in earned promotiom into the elite TNM Super League but unfortunately, they were relegated last season.

Chikoma, 45, hailed from Khuthe Village in Dowa District.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.