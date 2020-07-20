Kenya: Sam Ocholla New Gor Mahia SG Elect

18 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Businessman and media owner Sam Ocholla is the new Gor Mahia secretary-general elect.

Ocholla is the only nominee who filed his nomination papers online by Friday 4pm deadline after his rival Ronald Ngala who is the outgoing assistant secretary-general chickened out of the race in the last minute.

"I am not vying and I wish Ocholla the best as he serves this great team for the next four years," said Ngala when contacted by Nairobi News.

Ocholla, Dala FM owner and a financier of Gor Mahia Youth team and club chairman Ambrose Rachier are the only two officials who stand unopposed for their post on the August 8 club elections.

This means that the club will only hold elections virtually for the posts of vice-chairperson and honorary treasurer.

Former officials Sally Bollo and Francis Wasuna will brace for a mother of all battles for the post of vice-chairperson.

Wasuna was the incumbent while Bollo served as treasurer since 2016.

Honorary treasurer post has attracted only two candidates after outgoing organising secretary Judith Anyango 'Nyangi' failed to present her papers because she lacks a degree.

Gor Mahia Augmentin founder Dolphina Odhiambo will square it out with academician Dr Chrispine Odhiambo for the coveted post.

Anyango who is popular among the fans has, however, written to the Registrar of Sports to lament on the use of a new constitution, which requires all aspirants to have a degree.

It is her prayer that she will get positive feedback then move to Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) to stop the election.

Gor Mahia electoral board chairman Henry Kowero said the name of the candidates will be declared public on Monday and only 560 registered members will participate in the polls.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

