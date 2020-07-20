Rwanda: Yannick Bizimana - Rayon Confirm the Striker's Departure

Rayon Sports have confirmed that Yannick Bizimana has left the club nearly two months after it was announced that the striker joined rivals APR.

The club announced the player's departure via their Twitter handle on Saturday.

Bizimana, according to sources, will be unveiled at APR on Sunday, July 19. He has reportedly signed a two-year contract with the military side who clinched last season's league title unbeaten.

Times Sport understands that the former AS Muhanga frontman was signed for a Rwf22 million fee, of which only Rwf4 million went to the player while Rayon retained Rwf18 million.

At the time of his controversial move to APR on May 22, Bizimana still had one year remaining on his two-year contract with Rayon, which was signed last year when he joined the Blues from AS Muhanga.

This publication also understands that APR have closed in on signing midfielder Gilbert Mugisha, another Rayon Sports player, and a deal in the region of Rwf12 million could soon be reached.