Kenya: Kagere Makes History Even as Simba Loses to Mbao

17 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Former Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere made history on Thursday evening as his side Simba SC lost 3-2 to Mbao FC in a dead-rubber Tanzanian Premier League match played at Uwanja Wa Taifa in Dar Es Salaam.

Rajabu Rashidi opened the scoring for Mbao in the fifth minute and Kagere leveled matters from the spot in the 35th minute, his 20th goal of the season.

The Rwandese forward becomes the first player in the Tanzanian Premier League to score 20 goals in two consecutive seasons.

Junior Waziri put Mbao ahead just before the break but Miraji Athuman equalised for Simba seven minutes after the restart. Jordan John scored the winner for Mbao at the hours' mark.

Simba has already won the league and therefore rested several key players for the encounter against Mbao among them Kenyan International Francis Kahata, Cleotus Chama, and prolific striker John Bocco.

Mbao remained second to bottom on the log despite the win with 38 points having played 35 matches.

