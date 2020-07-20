Malawi: Chilima Again Tests Negative for COVID-19, Bemoans Rising Virus Cases in Malawi

19 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Malawi's Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima has again tested negative for Covid 19, two weeks after he also tested negative when he first took the test.

Writing on his Facebook page, Chilima started by bemoaning the upsurge in Covid-19 cases in Malawi describing the situation as alarming and frightening.

"Over 50 people have succumbed to the disease so far. May their souls Rest In Peace," he wrote.

Chilima added:"Once again, I urge you to continue washing hands regularly, practicing respiratory hygiene, keeping social distance, putting on masks as well as following home remedies that are being recommended by health experts but most importantly by getting tested for COVID-19."

Chilima went on to add that "earlier in the day, I again went for tests as guided by the health personnel two weeks ago when I was first tested. I have again tested negative."

Two weeks ago Chilima first went for the test and was required to again take the test after that period.

There has of late been so many prominent people hospitalised or announcing testing positive to the virus pandemic.

In the past two weeks, Malawi a landlocked country in south-eastern Africa has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases by over 40% with the number of confirmed cases rising to about 3 000 and up to 60 deaths.

Malawi has surpassed her neighbours in terms of the number of coronavirus cases and is ranked fourth after South Africa in the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) region, statistics show.

On 20 March 2020, Covid-19 was declared a national disaster in Malawi and on April 2 2020, the country registered its first cases of Coronavirus.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

