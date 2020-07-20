Kenya: Out of Contract Johanna Omolo Features for Brugge Against Monaco

18 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan International Johanna Omolo featured for Belgian top-tier side Cercle Brugge as the team lost 2-0 to French side AS Monaco in a friendly match played at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Belgium on Friday evening.

Ben Yedder gave Monaco the lead in the 4th minute and Russian striker Aleksandr Golovin scored the final goal for the French side three minutes later and they held on to the lead until the final whistle.

1st Goal by @WissBenYedder ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HmAEaABZdg

- AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) July 17, 2020

GOLOVIN 💣 pic.twitter.com/jVrWPyRCcg

- AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) July 17, 2020

Omolo started the match but was rested in the 77th minute, Malian midfielder Aldom Deuro taking his place.

His contract at the club ended last month but he has been training and playing for the club as the two parties continue negotiations for a new contract.

Up next for Cercle Brugge is another friendly against lower-tier side KVC Winkel Sport on Wednesday evening as the team continues to prepare for the new season.

This was AS Monaco's first match in four months and coach Robert Moreno was impressed with the performance.

"The first impressions were very good, we had a lot of desire to return to the pitch after more than four months without playing. This moment has finally arrived, it was certainly only a friendly match, but this is a good thing," he said after the match.

AS Monaco and Cercle Brugge are both owned by Russian businessman Dmitry Rybolovlev.

