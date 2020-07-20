Kenya: Family of Ailing Ex-Stars Coach Appeals for Help

The family of former Harambee Stars coach Tom Olaba has called on Kenyans to help them raise funds to cater for his hospital bills.

They also want to airlift him from Tanzania where he has been receiving treatment.

Olaba served as Harambee Stars coach in 2006 for one year before former Tusker coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee took over.

The experienced tactician, who also served as an assistant coach for Harambee Stars under the late Reinhard Fabisch in 1997, is currently admitted at the Benjamin Mkapa hospital where he was referred to from Dodoma hospital.

According to his brother Fabian Olaba, the former Harambee Stars Under 17 coach has undergone operation twice on his back/spinal cord and he is currently paralysed.

His last instinct in Tanzania is when he led Ruvu Shootings Stars from the lower league to the Vodacom Premier League.

"My brother has been in Tanzania since 2016 after he left coaching. He has been living in Morogoro and has been operated twice on his back. He has a problem with his spinal code," said the younger Olaba.

He clarified that they were yet to ascertain the amount of bill accumulated so far from the hospital and called on Kenyans to assist since Olaba has depleted all his savings from previous treatment.

"He has been sick and that is why he quit coaching. We would be happy if he is near us so that we can closely monitor his condition. We shall have known the whole amount accumulated in the hospital before the end of the day as my younger brother has already travelled to Tanzania," he added.

Olaba also coached AFC Leopards twice, the latest in 2012 where he took over from Jaan Koops who was dismissed after a string of poor results. He had also coached Mtibwa Sugar and Zanzibar side Ocean View.

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Football Coaches Association (Kenfoca) chairman Robert Matano has asked Kenyans to channel their money to Kenfoca treasurer James Saisi as the coaches' body coordinates with the family of former Bata Bullets coach on how to best assist him during this trying moment.

"He is one of us and we have already started contributing. Let's help our brother come back to Kenya and cater for his treatment," said Saisi who is receiving the funds.