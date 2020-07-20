Namibia: Gawanab, Lombard Take Pole Position

DANTAGO Gawanab and Megan Lombard went to the top of Namibia's tennis rankings when they won the singles finals of the Namibia Tennis Association's senior tournament on Saturday.

Gawanab had to pull out all the stops before beating Risto Shikongo 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the men's final, while Lombard was also pushed all the way before beating Hendrina Apollus 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

In the men's final Gawanab seemed to be cruising to a comfortable win when he led 5-2 in the first set, but his lack of fitness started to take its toll as Shikongo got back into the game.

He broke Gawanab's serve to reduce the deficit to 5-4, and although Gawanab broke back to take the first set 6-4, Shikongo's tactics of stretching out the rallies soon reaped benefits.

Gawanab tried to shorten the rallies with a serve and volley game, but Shikongo hit some great passing shots and also pegged Gawanab to the back of the court with his long rallies, to take the second set 6-4.

In the third set the lead changed a few times as both players broke serve, but Gawanab eventually prevailed to win the set 6-4 and the match 2-1.

After the match Gawanab said his lack of fitness nearly led to his downfall.

"In the second set Risto pushed me back the whole time - he was going for long rallies, but I was just trying to keep the rallies as short as possible. I didn't play much during the break so Im a bit unfit and I had played three matches earlier that day so I was very tired," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With the victory, Gawanab climbed to the top of the local rankings, replacing Deon van Dyk, who missed last weekend's tournament, as the number new number one.

"I feel great to be number one. That was my goal at the beginning of the year, so now I must just keep on going and maintain my position," Gawanab said.

At 20-years of age, Gawanab is leading a new generation of young players who are starting to make an impact on the local circuit. They include Shikongo, who is still only 18 years old, and the 20-year-old Nguvi Hinda, who lost 6-4, 6-3 to Shikongo in the semifinals.

In the other semifinal, Gawanab beat Duane Dowie by default, after the latter retired with the score at 4-6, 6-0 in Gawanab's favour.

The singles title was the third of the weekend for Gawanab who also won the men and mixed doubles title.

In the men's final, he teamed up with Hinda to beat Sam Kaulinge and Mickey Alemu 6-3, 7-5, while he also won the mixed doubles title.

The women's rankings also saw a change as Megan Lombard replaced Amanda van Dyk, who was absent, at the top.

Lombard beat Hendrina Apollus 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the women's final that was not much of a spectacle as both players made numerous unforced errors.

Apollus, who is still only 14 years old, tried to frustrate Lombard with high lobs, which worked to a degree as Lombard regularly smashed the returns over the baseline.

Lombard's service game was also poor as she hit numerous double faults, but her powerful game pulled her through, as she won the match over three sets.

In the semifinals Lombard beat Larushka Kruger 6-1, 6-1, while Lombard's younger sister Tammy Lombard lost by the same score to Apollus.