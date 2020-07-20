South Africa: Vaccinology At Needle Edge of Science

analysis

Professor Shabir Madhi, Director of the Wits Medical Research Council (MRC) Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytical Research Unit (VIDA) and Department of Science and Technology/National Research Foundation Research Chair (SARChl) in Vaccine Preventable Diseases considers two lifesaving vaccines.

Vaccinology has repeatedly held the future health of humanity in its hands. The specialist branch of medicine has historically been called on to save lives through the clinical formulation of a vaccine for diseases such as polio, measles and tuberculosis, and there are a multitude of other conditions that have seen an impactful response from the scientific community.

VIDA in the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits University works intensively in the field and has valuable experience and is poised to contribute at a time when a vaccine for the novel SARS-COV-2 virus is sought. Academics and postgraduates at VIDA (previously known as Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit; RMPRU) have previously focused on the epidemiology and clinical development of lifesaving vaccines against pneumonia and diarrhoeal disease.

Many of these Wits heroes who wear lab coats have informed the World Health Organization (WHO) on recommendations that include the use of the lifesaving pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, rotavirus vaccine, and influenza vaccination for pregnant...