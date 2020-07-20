Namibia: Nampower Foundation Donates Blankets, Food to Aroab's Poor

20 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

NAMPOWER foundation, through Roundtable Namibia, on Saturday donated blankets and food items to 150 pensioners and vulnerable people at Aroab village in the //Kharas region.

Local community activist Gertjie Witbooi approached Roundtable Namibia to help the poor and through this, meet government halfway in its efforts to secure food security amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Roundtable Namibia then approached NamPower for financial assistance towards the cause.

"It shows my commitment to stand up for my people and to show that small contributions to the needy make a difference," he said.

He encouraged donors and the local youth to help senior citizens if the need arises.

The good gesture, said Witbooi, was to also inspire people to stay positive in times of the pandemic.

[email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

