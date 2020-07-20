Sierra Leone: Assets Commission Gears Up to Protect Govt. Property, Launches Toll Free Line

National Assets Commission and Government Property has on Friday 10th July, launched the 880 toll free line from all available networks for the public to call and report any misuse of government property by individuals.

The commission has called on all Sierra Leoneans to protect government property and stated that any defaulter that will be caught destroying government asset, will face the full force of the law and will be charged to court accordingly.

The Assets Commission was established on 19th April, 1990, by an Act of Parliament directly under the Office of the President during the reign of late Major Joseph Saidu Momoh.

Zainu Deen Sanusi, Executive Secretary of the commission said they will be very happy to receive and process any information relating to the misuse, abuse or disposal of governments asset or property, pursuant to Section 7 (b) of the National Assets and Government Property Commission (NAGPC) Act (No.2) of 1990.

"We have witnessed instances of deliberate damage to public property by corrupt and arsonists in the guise of holding demonstrations or protests,"he said

He noted that as part of the effort to fulfil that specific aspect of the mandate of the commission, the Board and Management decided to approach the National Telecommunication Commission (NATCOM), with a request to help establish a TOLL FREE LINE that would cut across all mobile network operators (MNO) in Sierra Leone.

He continued that for the purpose of receiving vital information or credible report relating to instances of misuse, abuse or disposal of government property without lawful authority, the commission and mobile operators have joined forces to fight any individual that will be caught destroying government property.

He assured members of the public of utmost confidentiality and the protection of their identity at all time.

He called on the public to desist from all illegal practices touching and concerning government property, so as to avoid falling foul of the law, and encourage members to visit there office whenever they become alerted to any information.

Abu Hindolo Mosaray, Commissioner of the commission, while officially launching the toll free line, encourages members of the public that their doors is always open for any complain relating to the destruction of government property.