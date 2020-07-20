Sierra Leone: Carl Urges Prompt Payment of Allowances to Health Workers

The Centre for Accountability and Rule of Law (CARL) has urged the Government of Sierra Leone to expedite the payment of allowances to health care workers, whilst at the same time ensuring that medical supplies and tools are provided at treatment facilities.

Addressing pressmen on Friday at the launch of their monthly report for the month of May, Executive Director for CARL, Ibrahim Tommy Esq. ,noted that citizens too have a responsibility to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, thus calling on them to obey government regulations, especially those relating to wearing masks in public places, maintaining social distancing and visiting hospitals without delay, if they feel sick.

The report focuses on human rights violations that took place during the COVID-19 era.

He said CARL had signed a 40,000 United States Dollars grant with the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA),to implement a six months project titled 'Support CARL Covid-19 Response,' which focuses on supporting government's effort in the fight against COVID-19.

He said the project also focuses on ensuring that they suppress infection rates and that government measures are respected and enforced in the ways that respect human rights, accountability and transparency.

He said they have been monitoring the human right landscape, transparency and accountability in the management of COVID-19 donated funds and ensuring that quarantine centres are properly monitored and taken care of.

Tommy disclosed that they have trained and deployed monitors across the country, who will be tracking Covid-19 response funds, procurement process and access to goods and services by the target beneficiaries, including health centres, health care workers, and the sick.

He said the monitoring of cases of human rights violations across the project's operational districts was to ensure increased transparency and accountability in the management of the Covid-19 response funds through monitoring, analysis and regular reporting and to promote respect and protection of human rights and accountability, especially during emergencies for any breach thereof.

Ibrahim Tommy further stated that they would be conducting media engagements to discuss and call out actors responsible for any alleged violations and bring pressure to bear on relevant actors, including the Independent Police Complaints Board and the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone, to investigate alleged human rights violations and take proportionate actions.

He said there were a number of human rights issues that they observed which are related mostly to the enforcement of the curfew, adding that they not record any fatality associated with any of the recorded human rights violations.

He said based on their findings, there had been allegations of human rights violations in some districts across the country, and that there were alleged brutalities from security personnel against citizens in the enforcement of the curfew regulation in Bo, Koinadugu, Kenema, Kono, Port Loko (mile 38) and Western Area Rural (Tombo) districts.

He said they also received severally complaints from quarantine and isolation centres about the lack of supplies of food and basic services and amenities, including lack of water and electricity.

He said their findings also reveals that there were complaints from quarantine and isolation homes about the lack of food supplies and other basic amenities from the government, adding that there were instances of persons in quarantine home running away because there was no food and other facilities.

He said they also observed that there was persistent denial from citizens about the existence of the covid-19, especially after the first month of the pandemic in the country, a situation he said led to the increased number of positive cases in some districts like Western Area Urban and Kenema.

He further stated that they also observed that there was lack of willingness from institutions set up by government to show the disbursement of funds in the management of the covid response.

The CARL Executive Director stated that due to the alleged incidents of human rights violations by security personnel, largely police officers, they recommended to the Human Rights Commission and the Independent Police Complaint Board to investigate those alleged violations with the view to bringing the alleged perpetrators to justice.

They also applauded the ongoing social mobilization efforts by the government, media and civil society organizations, noting that a lot more needs to be done to ensure that people understand and are willing to comply with the measures and enforcement is also critical, especially where there is clear evidence that people are just reluctant or unwilling to comply.