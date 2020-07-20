Sierra Leone: President Bio Receives Lebanese Medical Team

In a bid to end the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the Government of Lebanon has dispatched a team of seven Doctors and Nurses, who arrived in Freetown on 19th June 2020, to help the Government and People of Sierra Leone in combating the deadly Corona Virus Covid-19.

Along with the Charge d' Affairs of Lebanon in Sierra Leone Hadi Jaber, the Special Envoy of the President of Lebanon, General Michel Aoun, Ing. Dr. Ziad Salloum, delivered a letter of support to President Julius Maada Bio, in the presence of Emad Khouri,Acting Chairman of Covid-19 Lebanese emergency team and Tony Chaghoury, the coordinator of the medical delegation.

Jaber said that the team is a token of solidarity and friendship between the governments and people of Sierra Leone and Lebanon in fighting the pandemic Covid-19.

He added that the excellent bilateral relations date back to tens of years, and Lebanon is grateful for Sierra Leone, the country which has been hosting the Lebanese Community for more than a century.

President Julius Maada Bio applauded the Lebanese government for the support and stated that a friend in need is a friend indeed. He also thanked the Lebanese COVID-19 Task Force and its Chairman Hachem Hachem for their support in the health sector and other areas. The president added that Sierra Leoneans are pleased to receive the medical doctors from Lebanon and that their presence in the country is highly appreciated.

He encouraged the Lebanese Medical Experts to earnestly work together with the Sierra Leone Medical team in winning the fight against the Covid-19 in the country.