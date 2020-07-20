Tanzania: Govt Commits More Support to Music Industry

THE government stressed that it will continue to help develop music industry in the country, so as to produce as many talented artistes as possible.

This was said by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Hassan Abbasi, who was the guest of honour during the official introduction of the upcoming female Bongo Flavor diva Zuhura Kopa 'Zuchu' to Wasafi Classic Baby 'WCB' label at Mlimani City in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

Zuchu, who is a daughter of a renowned Taarab artiste Khadija Kopa, has received a vibrant welcome from Tanzanians via her WCB music label, which is owned by Nassib Abdul 'Diamond Plutnumz'.

Dubbed 'I am Zuchu', the colourful event was attended by government officials and celebrities, who thronged the venue to support the talented Zuchu, who has already been branded as the next female Diamond Plutnumz of the country.

"The government will always be together with musicians because we value a lot your good work and I, personally listen much to your songs...the lyrics you make are very good," said Abbasi.

He then commended WCB for doing a great job to nurture talents of many upcoming artistes in the country, while insisting that government will always be with them.

Earlier, WCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Diamond Plutnumz said he has seen big potential in Zuchu, and he believes that she will make it big in the industry.

"Previously, I was afraid to sign female artistes in my music label to the extent that the only female artiste who was there was my sister, because I trust her a lot.

He added: "I trust her (Zuchu) a lot and for only three months to be within my label, she has managed to attract more attention from people within and outside the country, which is a positive gesture for her own development."

Also, the 'Baba Lao' hit maker disclosed that the reception of the event by people was awesome as initially, they only planned to allow five hundred attendees but the tickets finished to the extent that they had to print extra 1,000 tickets, which also finished.

"This alone gives us the good picture of the way people have welcomed Zuchu on the music circles and I hope that her destiny will open up so that she can fully enjoy her talent," said him.

On the day, Zuchu for the first time performed live some of her songs and the stage was also shared by Mbwana Kilungi (Mbosso) also from the WCB.