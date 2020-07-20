Tanzania: Dodoma FC Set Target High in Top Flight

THE newly promoted side Dodoma FC said they will strengthen their squad to make it competitive and withstand the pressure in the Mainland Premier League next season.

This was disclosed by the team's Coach Mbwana Makata after guiding his side to a 1-0 victory against Gwambina FC in a final match to get the season's First Division League (FDL), champions held at Azam Complex on Saturday.

"As you know, the top flight league has got its own plans and since the club is under the City Council of Dodoma, we hope that we will have a good budget to build a strong team ready to compete well next season," he said.

He then gave kudos to his players for playing with discipline against Gwambina, a team he described as competitive courtesy of players they have signed.

"Our approach was to win with a big goal margin but they too gave us a tough game today (Saturday)," Makata, who also drove Polisi Tanzania to the top flight league this season said.

His counterpart for Gwambina Fulgence Novatus conceded the defeat, saying it was just a bad luck for his side to fail to win the championship.

"It was a good finale and we met a good team as well but the final output is against us and that is what football is all about.

"The most important thing is to go back and redraft the team prior to the Mainland Premier League contest next season but I trust my team and I have confidence in them," he said.

Dodoma FC lethal striker Anuary Jabir, who scored the only goal of the match, was voted the FDL top goal scorer, while the best FDL player award went to Gwambina's Jacob Massawe.

On the other hand, Iringa United won the disciplined team accord of the season's FDL.