Cameroon: Dr. Chemuta Divine Banda - Glowing Tribute to Departed Rights Crusader

Minister Felix Mbayu presided the tribute ceremony in Yaounde on July 17, 2020 and the fallen Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission was buried Saturday July 18, 2020.

Tributes and last respects have been paid to the late Chairperson of the National Commission of Human Rights and Freedoms, Dr. Chemuta Divine Banda who died in Yaounde on May 18, 2020 after a brief illness. The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu presided the homage ceremony attended by members of government, representatives of the diplomatic corps and civil society organisations ON Friday July 17, 2020 prior to the burial the following day in Bafut.

An eulogy of the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella read by the Inspector General in charge of State Properties at MINREX, John Billy Eko, paints the fallen Chairman as someone who served Cameroon with loyalty. "He was a friend and colleague in diplomacy for a very long time and we all knew him as a fervent defender of human rights. He joined the Foreign Affairs Service in 1977 and served as Senior Desk Officer in Latin America and Oceanic Affairs. Dr. Divine Banda was the country's first Counsellor in Washington, DC and between 1993 and 1998, he worked at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the Hague," partly reads the tribute.

Condolence messages from the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights and the Network of African Human Rights Institutions as well as civil society organisations presented the late Dr. Divine Banda as a noble and loyal human rights defender who took the protection and promotion of human rights as an obligation. His staff described him as noble man who defended the rights of prisoners and his contact was favorite to them at all times.

The Vice Chairperson of the Commission, Prof. James Mouangue Kobila who worked with the fallen Chairman for five years metaphorically qualified his death as one which has the weight of a mountain. "As an unknown author says, death receives us without an appointment. He was a career diplomat and Minister Plenipotentiary in the diplomatic rank. Our Chairperson died after an active participation as instructed by the President of the Republic in the investigations and subsequent publication of the Ngarbuh report," he stated.

A native of Bafut in the North West Region, the late Dr. Divine Banda was born on December 26, 1946. He was the pioneer board chair of UNICS microfinance.

