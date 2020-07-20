Tanzania: Be Transparent, Carry Own Cross to Woo Votes

20 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
opinion

TO those aspiring to be elected or nominated in 2020 general elections as Councillors and Members of Parliament and at the helm of the State, Tanzanians want one thing from you-transparency.

To quote Rodney Davis, an American Republican politician: "If you're guided by a spirit of transparency, it forces you to operate with a spirit of ethics. Success comes from simplifying complex issues, address problems head on, be truthful and transparent. If you open yourself up to scrutiny, it forces you to a higher standard. I believe you should deliver on your promise. Promise responsibly."

This is important especially for political parties, which are now seeing mass movement of people rushing to take forms to be endorsed to take part in the October elections.

Tanzanians want serious leaders who would bring change right from the grassroots and see into it that community projects like having permanent water, health issues and education are addressed.

This is not an arena for one to mint extra coin from taxpayers' money, but should be considered a holy place, where only those who feel the pinch of the nation should gather.

As President has repeatedly said, transparency should be the deciding factor right from the grassroots to avoid people who would want to exploit voters with allegations that they have been sent by him, the Vice-President or Prime Minister as the right candidates.

As Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary for Publicity and Ideology, Mr Humphrey Polepole, has said, the party would conduct fair and transparent elections, but must vet and only field people, who are allergic to corruption.

Stressing on opinion polls to be made through a voting process by organs at all levels, he said the level of transparency witnessed during the nomination process of Zanzibar's CCM Presidential flag bearer Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi last Friday in Dodoma will be replicated in the voting process for candidates seeking nomination to vie for parliamentary and councillorship seats.

During the nomination of Zanzibar flag bearer Dr Mwinyi and endorsement of CCM's presidential candidate incumbent President John Magufuli, the meetings were beamed live by local radio and television channels. "The CCM chairman has set new standards by encouraging transparency to all members of the press; this is a new tradition which will also be applied in the voting process of CCM candidates at all levels," he said.

"In the past, members of the Central Committee and National Executive Committee used to lock themselves in a room to discuss, vote, and later present results but this time the situation has been different as each process was done openly," Mr Polepole said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.