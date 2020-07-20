Nigeria: Police Interrogate Delta Monarch Over Suspected Murder Case

by Victor Ogunyinka

POLICEMEN attached to the Delta State Police Command, weekend, interrogated the Obi of the Idumuje-Ugboko Kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state, HRM Nonso Nwoko over a suspected murder case.

The policemen who stormed the monarch's palace in Commando style, after he allegedly refused to honour invitation extended to him by the command, threw the community into confusion.

Alleging that the king was whisked away from his palace around 2 am in about 15 vehicles that stormed the palace with heavily armed men, the Monarch's wife, Queen Dumebi, however, confirmed that her husband returned home at about 10 pm on Saturday.

Ugboko was humiliated early morning as members of the Nigerian Police, Asaba invaded the Royal palace of Obi Nonso Nwoko, destroyed his doors, tear gas and whisked him away, inside an unmarked vehicle, to an unknown destination.

"This is the worst desecration of the ancient kingdom of our community and a bold slap on our faces. A threat to the life of our Obi is a threat to our lives. Ugboko is bruised.

"Our forefathers are crying. Our children are groaning. Our enemies have gone to war."

Confirming the development, the State Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, said some suspects have been arrested in connection with the suspected murder case.

Saying that investigation was still in progress, Inuwa debunked claims that the Monarch was abducted. He said: "we went there to arrest him for refusing to honour our invitation over a suspected murder case.

"He has since be left to go home, and he apologized for not initially honouring the invitation."