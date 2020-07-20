Nigeria: Ondo 2020 - Aspirant Steps Down for Akeredolu, As APC Primary Holds Today

20 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

A few hours to the primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, an aspirant, Ife Oyedele, has stepped down from the gubernatorial race for the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Mr Oyedele, the Executive Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria, made his decision known to journalists at the Government House, Akure, on Sunday evening.

For him, stepping down became necessary "after consultation with the national leaders of the party who asked him to work with Governor Akeredolu in the forthcoming election".

There are now 10 aspirants ready to contest with the governor today.

They are: Olusola Oke, Segun Abraham, Olaide Adelami, Bukola Adetula, Jumoke Anifowose, Sola Iji, Isaac Kekemeke, Jimi Odimayo, Nathaniel Adojutelegan and Awodeyi Akinsehinwa.

Before now, there have been controversies following the mode of the primary. Except Governor Akeredolu, other aspirants rejected the indirect primary mode adopted by the party

Some of the aspirants argued that when indirect primaries are conducted, the results are most likely to favour the incumbent because most delegates are often those loyal to him.

Despite expressing their displeasure, the chairman of the primary committee, Yahaya Bello - Kogi governor rejected their letter on the ground that "aspirants cannot dictate to the party".

But one of the aspirants, Mr Oke has said although he would be part of today's exercise, he would challenge any irregularity in court.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the exercise would hold in three centres in Akure this morning.

