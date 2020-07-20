Sudan: Joint Chief of Staff Meets Eritrean Counterpart

20 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Army Chief of Staff,Maj- General, Mohammed Osman Al-Hussein met, Monday, his Eritrean counterpart, General, Filipos Woldeyohannes who arrived in Khartoum, Sunday, accompanied by the Eritrean National Security Director and the Commander of the Eritrean Navy.

The meeting was attended by the Director of the General Intelligence Service, Lt-General, Jamal EdeenAbdul Hamid.

The Eritrean Military official is currently on a several-day visit to Sudan during which he will discuss with the Sudanese officials means for development of the Sudanese-Eritrean relations.

