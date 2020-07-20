Ethiopia Reports 704 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

20 July 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia has confirmed 704 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day surge since the pandemic hit the country in early March.

According to the daily update of the ministry, the new cases were confirmed out of the 7,334 samples tested in 24 hours, pushing the total cases in the country to 10,207.

Of the new cases, 551 were from Addis Ababa, 39 from Tigray, 30 from Oromia, 26 from Gambella, 21 from Amhara, 11 from Sidama, 10 from Dire Dawa, 5 from Benishangul Gumuz, 2 from SNNPR as well as 3 each from Afar, Harari and Somali regions.

Furthermore, 3 fatalities were also reported in 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 170, the ministry stated.

According to the ministry, 196 more patients have recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries to 5,137.

