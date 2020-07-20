Namibia: Girl (13) Takes Own Life

20 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

A THIRTEEN-YEAR-OLD girl allegedly took her own life on Saturday evening at Ngwa Ngwa village in the Kavango East region by hanging herself with a rope on a tree.

The deceased was identified as Petrina Kayunde Nerumbu (13) and her next of kin was informed of her death.

Kavango East regional police crime investigation coordinator Bonifatius Kanyetu confirmed the incident to The Namibian yesterday, saying the deceased was found hanging from a tree at around 19h00 by her relatives.

"No suicide note was left. The body has been taken to the Rundu state mortuary for postmortem. Police investigations continue," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.