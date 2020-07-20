Namibia: Girl (13) Takes Own Life

A THIRTEEN-YEAR-OLD girl allegedly took her own life on Saturday evening at Ngwa Ngwa village in the Kavango East region by hanging herself with a rope on a tree.

The deceased was identified as Petrina Kayunde Nerumbu (13) and her next of kin was informed of her death.

Kavango East regional police crime investigation coordinator Bonifatius Kanyetu confirmed the incident to The Namibian yesterday, saying the deceased was found hanging from a tree at around 19h00 by her relatives.

"No suicide note was left. The body has been taken to the Rundu state mortuary for postmortem. Police investigations continue," he said.