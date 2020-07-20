Nigeria: COVID-19 - Onyeama Tests Positive Days After Meeting Buhari, 10 Ministers

20 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi & Latifat Opoola

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Sunday, disclosed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Onyeama disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle.

"Did my fourth COVID-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately, this time, it came back positive.

"That is life! Win some, lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best", the minister stated.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has wished Onyeama speedy recovery.

Daily Trust reports that Onyeama had physically attended the seventh virtual Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 8.

The meeting, held inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa Abuja, was also attended physically by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and 10 ministers.

The ministers at the meeting were those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Special Duties, George Akume; Education, Adamu Adamu and State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada.

After the cabinet meeting, Onyeama, accompanied by Lai, Fashola, Adamu, Akume and Dada, briefed State House reporters on the performance of his ministry.

Meanwhile, Buhari, in a statement, on Sunday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, wished Onyeama speedy recovery, describing him as a strong pillar of his administration.

He lauded him for tirelessly working to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country as a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, and ensuring the safety of Nigerians abroad.

"The country is eternally grateful to Geoffrey Onyeama for his diligence in attracting international support for Nigeria to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and boost the economy. I wish him speedy recovery," Buhari said.

