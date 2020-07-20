Nigeria: Expect Justice On Ongoing Corruption Cases - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is determined to get justice for Nigerians on all the corruption cases being pursued.

Buhari, in a statement on Sunday by spokesman, Garba Shehu, said he would not be diverted by "unfounded attacks" by critics in the midst of the ongoing corruption-related investigations.

He said the war against corruption is today at "historic crossroads" as "this is the time all Nigerians should stand together to roll it back."

Shehu dismissed the insinuation that Buhari was not in control of his administration.

"These detractors pick up isolated issues like the ones in the EFCC, NDDC, and incidents of crime and corruption, which have been with the country for years, and without any serious effort to uncover them, paint them a phenomena orchestrated and happening because President Buhari's administration has decided to pursue cases of suspected wrongdoing in the anti-corruption agency, pension funds, NDDC and other government agencies.

"But the government was the first to point out the obvious embarrassment that potential acts of wrongdoing by the EFCC leadership would cause the administration.

"The question to ask is: did they expect the president to draw a curtain over these suspected scandals by not ordering audits and investigations?

"And for them to turn around to accuse him of a cover-up?

"To do a cover-up and not order audits and investigations as the President did would amount to a historic betrayal of the mandate and the faith placed in him by the Nigerian people.

"President Buhari's integrity, uprightness and probity are intact and well known.