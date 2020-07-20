Nigeria: Bandits Kill 16 Soldiers in Katsina

Katsina — Bandits have reportedly killed 16 soldiers and injured 32 others on Saturday following an ambush around Shinfidda village of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

However, the army said only three of its men were killed and four others wounded.

A credible source at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), where the soldiers were taken on Saturday night, said 14 corpses were brought to the emergency room, while two died on their way to the operation room.

At present, 19 of the injured are at two separate wards of the FMC, while 13 were moved to Amadi Rimi Orthopaedic Hospital, the source added.

Other local sources say the army had attacked the bandits in the forest which forced them to flee to a neighbouring village and mingled with the locals.

"On their way back, the bandits ambushed the soldiers at Garin Mai waya where they killed many of them.

"This morning (Sunday), the army has returned to ransacking the area and carrying out investigations," the source added.

A statement issued by Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, Ag. Director Defence Media Operations at Defence Headquarters said, "On 18 July 2020, gallant troops of Combat Team 1, Operation Sahel Sanity, with the support of Air Task Force, advanced and captured one of the notorious armed bandits' strongholds located deep in the forest in Jibia LGA of Katsina State known as Dangote Camp.

"Initial resistance by the bandits was effectively subdued by the superior tactics and dexterity of the troops, which resulted in inflicting heavy casualty on the bandits.

"At the end of the encounter, 17 bandits were neutralised, while several others were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds as evidenced by the trail of blood along their escape routes.

"Equally, five AK 47 rifles, three Dane guns, 2two AK 47 Rifle magazines, 152 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, and seven motorcycles were captured from the fleeing bandits.

"Regrettably, one brave officer and two gallant soldiers paid the supreme price, while four other soldiers were wounded in action. However, the wounded in action soldiers are currently responding positively to treatment in a military medical facility."