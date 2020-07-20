Namibia: Call for Calm Over Walvis Burial Site

19 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

A representative of the Walvis Bay concerned group has urged residents to be calm and wait for the outcome of the meetings between them (representatives) and the Covid-19 regional burial committee.

Community members had flocked to the Narraville rugby stadium on Sunday afternoon for a feedback, after an announcement on social media pages and text messages.

The meeting that lasted about 15 minutes, seemed to be confusing, as nobody was saying anything about the burial committee's meeting.

Residents were instead campaigning for the removal of the cemetery from close to their houses.

Two members of the residents' representatives came to the stadium, and urged the residents to go home, as their gathering was illegal.

"We do not know who called the meeting, but we heard about it and had to come and peacefully explain that the residents should go home and wait for further communication. We are still busy with meetings. The governor will eventually communicate the outcome of the meeting," one representative e said.

The community was also urged to handle matters peacefully, as they are confusing the situation.

