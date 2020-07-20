Malawi: Regional Governor Paipi Dumps DPP to Join UTM

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the Eastern region, Julius Paipi has dumped the party and has since joined UTM Party, citing massive looting of public funds as the main reason of quitting the former governing party.

Paipi is expected to be officially welcomed to the UTM party Sunday afternoon at Malembo TDC in Mangochi district.

Paipi confided to Nyasa Times that DPP has no vision and it will never bounce back to power because of the huge sums of money it has stolen from the poor.

"I have pressed an exit button from DPP for good, the party has no vision and the massive corruption issues we are hearing to have happened during the past six years have prompted me to dump the party because I was not part of the mafias who stole from Malawians," said Paipi.

He added: "Some of us were busy investing into the party while our colleagues were busy syphoning money from the public coffers, which is so pathetic."

Paipi a businessman who is best known as Chisyenemesi, a Yao name which means the machine of the waters, saluted UTM president for revealing what was under the waters.

"When Dr. Saulos Chilima said people were sharing public funds like cake many thought he was just joking but now we are testifying that indeed it was true, had I known I could have quitted that time but God's plan is always the best," added Paipi.

Paipi's exit is a big blow to the DPP family as he was a strong figure who could campaign and distribute party materials bought with his personal money to keep the party fresh in the eastern region, in 2019 he gave a loan to most DPP candidates who were contesting as MP's in the region.

During his tenure of office as Regional Rovernor, DPP penetrated in the eastern region which used to be known as the bedroom of United Democratic Front (UDF) having secured more seats of members of Pariament above all parties in Malawi.