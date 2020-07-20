Kenya: 603 More Test Positive for COVID-19

19 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenya has recorded 603 more Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours from 5,724 samples.

The latest cases have now pushed the total number of positive cases in the country to 13,353.

Of the new cases 361 males and 242 females, with the youngest of them being a 7-month-old infant and the oldest being 86 years.

"On a positive note, we are delighted to inform you that today 682 have recovered from the disease. From this figure 562 have been under home based care while 120 have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recovery so far to 5,122," Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

Nine more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the number of fatalities 234.

