Kenya: Dunga Wins Albania League Title With KF Tirana

Kenyan international Ismael Dunga has won the Albanian Premier League 2019/20 season trophy with KF Tirana.

Tirana, which has been home to many Kenyan internationals in the past, were crowned champions over the weekend, this being their 25th title since the club was formed.

Dunga, a former Tusker FC, Sony Sugar and Nakumatt FC striker, came on in the 72nd minute for Ghanaian midfielder Winful Cobbinah as Tirana edged Flamurtari 2-0 on Saturday afternoon at Selman Sertasi Stadium in Tirana.

The club, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month, will have a chance to clinch a domestic double on on Saturday August 2, when they face Teuta Durresin the Domestic Cup final.

Dunga joined KF Tirana mid-2019 from another Albanian side Luftetari. He has so far scored 4 goals in 13 appearances.