Kenya's Coronavirus Cases Rise to 13,771 After 418 More Infections

Kenya on Monday reported 418 more Covid-19 infections, raising the country's tally to 13,771 since the virus was first confirmed on March 13.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman also reported four more deaths, raising the toll to 238. He rectified an earlier report about 19 deaths in a single day, which would have been the highest number ever recorded in Kenya.

The 418 new patients were found following the testing of 2,474 samples in the last 24 hours.

Four hundred and eight of them were Kenyans and 10 foreigners while male patients numbered 263 and female patients 155.

Dr Aman also announced that 494 patients had been discharged, raising the country's total number of recoveries to 5,616.

Of the recovered patients, 465 were under home care and the rest in hospitals.