Zimbabwe: Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono Home Raided By Cops, Ngarivhume Arrested

Memory Mangombe/The Herald
Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga (file photo).
20 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

POLICE in Harare have stormed journalist Hopewell Chin'ono's home and further arrested opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume as the Emmerson Mnangagwa government panics over the planned July 31 national demonstrations against corruption.

Chin'ono has unsettled Zimbabwean authorities over his fearless reportage via his social media handles on massive corruption by President Mnangagwa's administration while Ngarivhume is the organiser of the planned protests.

The planned protests have received massive support from opposition political parties and civic groups.

Earlier, Ngarivhume had twitted he was receiving death threats from persons sympathetic to government.

In a live 26-second video footage he recorded when police stormed his home, some detectives are heard ordering the scribe to place his phone down.

Chin'ono, who has a massive social media following, was about to livestream his misfortune.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
