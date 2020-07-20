Kenya: Johanna, Wambani On Target in Big Wins for Their Swedish Clubs

Kenyan internationals Eric Johanna Omondi and Anthony Wambani were both on the scoring sheets for their respective clubs in Sweden over the weekend.

In the Swedish second-tier league former Mathare United forward scored once and provided an assist as his side Jonkopings Sodra edged Oster 3-1 in a match played on Saturday evening at the Myresjohus Arena.

Johan Pearrson opened the scoring for Oster in the ninth minute but Eric Johanna levelled matters in the 29th minute. Amar Al-Amarri and Edin Hamodovic scored in the second half for Jonkopings to ensure the team grabs the three points and move up the log to the eighth position with nine points having played seven matches.

Johanna was rested in the 75th minute, Swedish midfielder Palve Vagic taking his place.

In the Swedish Division One league, former Bandari midfielder Anthony Wambani scored a goal as his club Vasalunds IF edged Frej 4-0 in a match played at the Skytteholms IP Stadium in Solna, Sweden on Sunday evening.

Ivory Coast defender Ibrahim Doumbia opened the scoring in the 7th minute and Wambani doubled the lead in the 22nd minute. Mai Traore and Ekin Bulut completed the rout with a goal each in the second half.

Former Kariobangi Sharks forward, Ovella Ochieng, who also features for Vasalunds, was an unused substitute in the game. He is making a comeback after a long injury lay off.