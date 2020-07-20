Kenya: KNH COVID-19 Center to Be Among the Beneficiaries of National Data Centre

20 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenyatta National Hospital Covid-19 center will be among the beneficiaries of the National Data Centre.

The center was recently launched to offer the front-line workers psycho-social support as one of the ways of helping them cope with the psychological challenges and mental well-being during this pandemic period.

PHASE ONE

This was revealed by the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology (ICT), Innovation and Youth Affairs, Mr Jerome Ochieng who visited the centre on Monday.

According to the PS, plans are at an advanced stage to roll out services of the National Data Centre, located at Konza Technopolis following the completion of Phase One of the project.

The PS said government ministries and other agencies will be the early movers to migrate their data to the centre whose services will also be available for private entities as part of the commercialisation plan.

"There has been great progress. We have seen improvement which is immense. Phase One (1) of the Data Centre is ready for utilisation. Most of our data will be resident here. With more emphasis being put on use of technology, the storage of data will be useful," Ochieng said.

PHASE TWO

The Data Centre project, which started in June 2019, is being implemented by the Government through the Ministry of ICT, Innovation & Youth, with KoTDA as the project implementing Agency.

Phase Two (II) of the project will incorporate smart city facilities and services.

Also, in the pipeline in Konza is the Agritech Center of Excellence to support Kenya's agriculture sector in areas such as precision farming, automation and adoption of technology through Global Positioning System (GPS).

Upon completion, Konza will be a world-class city driven by a thriving ICT sector, superior reliable infrastructure and business friendly governance systems.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.