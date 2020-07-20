South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Mourns the Passing of Stage and Screen Legend Elize Cawood

press release

The Arts and Culture sector has lost a true legend with the passing of actress Elize Cawood.

Elize Cawood was deeply embedded in the hearts and souls of South African audiences. She endeared herself to viewers with her role as a woman taken on an unexpected journey in the 1991 movie Taxi to Soweto. Since her stage debut in 1974, she took on many roles in film, theatre and television.

While Elize was an extraordinary woman and actress in her own right, her husband and fellow actor Wilson Dunster provided steady support and they often appeared on stage together. They become known as one of the most inseparable and talented theatre couples in South Africa. Their daughter Jenna later also followed in her actor parent's footsteps.

Elize made a huge impact in contributing to the vibrant and complex South African theatre landscape. She took on a variety of roles and brought words to life for many audiences. She will be greatly missed as one of our country's most important voices in the arts and culture sector.

Our condolences go to Elize's family, friends and actor family. Her legacy will live on through our screens for many years to come.