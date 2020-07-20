South Africa: MEC Pat Ngomane Tables Special Adjustments Budget in Response to Coronavirus COVID-19 in the Province, 21 Jul

20 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Mr Pat Ngomane, will on Tuesday, 21 July 2020, table the Special Adjustments Budget for the Provincial Government.

The MEC will reflect on the changes in the Provincial Fiscal Framework for the 2020/21 financial year and outline the spending plans in response to COVID-19 in the Province.

The MEC' speech will be streamed live on Facebook and Twitter accounts of the Mpumalanga ProvinciaTreasury as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Time: 10h00

Members of the media are advised that a virtual briefing will be held directly after the sitting of the Provincial Legislature.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.