South Africa: MEC Pat Ngomane Tables Special Adjustments Budget in Response to Coronavirus COVID-19 in the Province, 21 Jul

press release

MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Mr Pat Ngomane, will on Tuesday, 21 July 2020, table the Special Adjustments Budget for the Provincial Government.

The MEC will reflect on the changes in the Provincial Fiscal Framework for the 2020/21 financial year and outline the spending plans in response to COVID-19 in the Province.

The MEC' speech will be streamed live on Facebook and Twitter accounts of the Mpumalanga ProvinciaTreasury as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Time: 10h00

Members of the media are advised that a virtual briefing will be held directly after the sitting of the Provincial Legislature.