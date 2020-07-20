South Africa: Statement By the UCT Executive Relating to the Ombud's Report

20 July 2020
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)
Dear colleagues and students

You would no doubt have taken note of the articles in the media recently relating to the Ombud's report to Council, the executive team and the relationships within, as well as Council's engagement on these.

We acknowledge that there have been tensions in the executive, much of it has been resolved and we remain committed to working as a team. The interest of the university is at the centre of what we do, and we are focused on ensuring that the University of Cape Town (UCT) continues to succeed. Leading a university like UCT is a complex, challenging and exhilarating experience. Whilst there might be differences of opinion and personal complexities from time to time, we are, as a team, totally committed to leading this university in the best way possible. We are united around this goal in our daily work and are determined to continue to lead this university to an exciting and thriving future.

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Vice-Chancellor

Professor Loretta Feris

Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Transformation

Professor Sue Harrison

Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research and Internationalisation

Associate Professor Lis Lange

Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Teaching and Learning

Dr Reno Morar

Chief Operating Officer

