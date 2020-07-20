South Africa: Parliament Sends Condolences to Mmola Family

press release

Parliament's Presiding Officers, National Assembly Speaker Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo, have learnt with sadness the untimely passing away of Member of Parliament, Ms Martha Mmola due to the COVID-19 related illness yesterday.

Ms Mmola served as a permanent delegate to the National Council of Provinces from the African National Congress, representing the Mpumalanga province.

She served in the previous term of Parliament as Member of the National Assembly, where she was also a member of the portfolio committee on police and standing committee defence.

She became a permanent representative to the NCOP in 2019, and has been a member of the Select Committee on Security and Justice; Select Committee Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs, Water and Sanitation and Human Settlements; Joint Standing Committee on Defence; Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings; Select Committee on Finance as well as the Select Committee on Appropriations.

Said the Presiding Officers: "We have lost a committed legislator whose passion and drive for security matters transcended beyond Parliament. Ms Mmola was a longstanding active advocate for secure and safe communities. She supported various crime fighting initiatives, and was particularly vehement against gender-based violence in her community. She will be remembered for her hard work, dedication, passion and love for the communities she served."

The Presiding Officers of Parliament extended their heartfelt condolences to the family of Hon. Mmola, as well all the bereaved families of South Africans who have passed away due to this pandemic.

We continue to urge South Africans to adhere to all safety protocols of level 3 lockdown, continue to stay at home and leave only when necessary, wash hands frequently and continue to wear masks at all times when in public spaces.