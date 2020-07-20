Kenya: UNON Commissions Sh1.1 Billion COVID-19 Treatment Facility Construction in Nairobi

Nairobi — The United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) on Monday commissioned the construction of a Sh1.1 billion COVID 19 treatment facility for United Nations staff in the region, at the Nairobi Hospital.

The 150-bed capacity facility will have top range of medical facilities including ICU beds, HDU beds, an Operation Theater, laboratory as well as radiology diagnostics and is set for completion within a period of 8 weeks.

UNON Director General Zainab Hawa Bangura said the construction of the facility in Nairobi demonstrates Kenya's leadership in medical professionalism in the region.

"The agreement for the building of this treatment facility in Kenya underscores the UN's faith in Kenya's human resource and expertise, it is also a reflection of Nairobi's role as a key peace-keeping humanitarian and development hub for Africa," she said.

Bangura said the facility will be constructed by Kenyans, with locally sourced materials.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo who spoke during the ground breaking ceremony said the facility will be able to cater for Kenyans and the over 20,000 UN staff based in Kenya, Africa and beyond.

Omamo said the facility is also an illustration of how Kenya's peace-keeping role in the region.

"This hospital is built on a solid partnership, this partnership shows the depth of the relationship between the Government of Kenya and the United Nations," she said.

The facility will be under the management of Nairobi Hospital.

The Nairobi Hospital CEO Allan Pamba said the COVID-19 treatment facility will not be limited to United Nations and diplomatic personnel and family.

"This facility is open to Kenyans," he said.

Pamba noted Nairobi Hospital admitted the first COVID-19 patient in March 14, and they have managed in excess of 260 cases.

The facility also conducts an average of 500 COVID-19 tests per day.