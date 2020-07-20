Uganda: Courts Start One-Month Annual Vacation

20 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka

The one-month annual court vacation has started, the Judiciary has said. The annual court vacation runs from July 15 to August 15. In this period, only criminal cases are heard.

But this time around, according to Mr Jameson Karemani Karemera, the Public Relations Officer of the Judiciary, some civil cases might be heard to compensate for the lost time caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

"Given that we lost some time during the Covid-19 lockdown, some judges in consultation with the parties, can hear certain civil cases in this vacation," he said.

Such emergency cases include land and house eviction threats affecting a big population.

"The court vacation is on so I call upon the litigants out there who had their civil cases fixed outside the court vacation period to be patient and those whose cases were fixed within this period, should follow up and have them heard," Mr Karemani added.

The vacation will only affect the High Court and magistrates' courts. The Court of Appeal and Supreme Court will begin their vacation on August 1 to 31.

Mr Karemani said that some judicial officers will use this period to write their pending rulings and judgments.

A court vacation is the time between the end of one term of court and the beginning of another.

In Uganda, there are two mandatory court vacations which include the civil vacation that runs from July 15 to August 15 and the other is the general court vacation taken around Christmas time until early January.

During the vacation, judicial officers concentrate mainly on desk work like judgment writing, weeding out inactive cases from the system, review of the work in the previous year and planning for the next.

The court vacation system was inherited from the colonial judges, who used to travel back to United Kingdom (UK) to visit their families.

